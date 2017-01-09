Student arrested for issuing threats against Perry Meridian Township Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 12-year-old is in custody after issuing threats against several Perry Township Schools on Friday night.

It isn’t clear what the extent of the threat was.

The incident was resolved within hours according to officials.

Perry Township Schools released a statement:

Perry Township Schools learned of a social media threat that was made against three of our schools late Friday night. We contacted law enforcement and Homeland Security to investigate. Early Saturday morning, they tracked the student who is believed to be responsible for the threat. The student was taken into juvenile custody. Safety is our top priority, and we will continue to be vigilant in protecting our students. We are thankful to the social media users who saw the threat and notified our district. We also appreciate the efforts of law enforcement and Homeland Security who acted fast to identify the origin of the threat.

