Trial begins for woman accused of killing 1 person, hurting another

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The trial begins Monday for a woman accused of killing one person and hurting another on the southwest side of Indianapolis last year.

Rebecca Lawson was arrested February 2016.

Police say Lawson is the one who called 911 after she shot two people at a home in the 3400 block of South Lynhurst Drive.

Police identified the person killed as Patrick Brown and Cecilia Land as the person hurt.

Land had a gunshot wound to the face. Doctors said she lost her right eye from the shooting.

Officials say Lawson told investigators she asked Brown to borrow something in his house and then became irritated. Police say that’s what led to the shooting.

Three children were found in the home. They were not hurt.

