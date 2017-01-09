Two arrested for attempting to throw contraband into correctional facility

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested for attempting to throw contraband into the Plainfield Correctional Facility early Monday morning.

Authorities said they witnessed two individuals in dark clothing approach the facility’s fence just before 1 a.m.

The individuals were caught by spotlights and proceeded to run away from the facility into a vehicle.

35-year-old Tiffany Burse and 34-year-old Phillip Sanders were stopped by the Plainfield Police Department shortly after.

Plainfield Tracking Arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Phillip Sanders (Hendricks County Jail Photo) Tiifany Burse (Hendricks County Jail Photo)

Burse faces charges of dealing in a controlled substance with the possibility of other charges pending.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...