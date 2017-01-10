Allegiant announces new direct flights from IND to Texas, Florida

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Allegiant will soon fly direct from Indianapolis to new locations Texas and Florida.

The airline says nonstop service from Indy to Austin begins May 19. Flights start May 26 direct to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Both routes will operate twice a week. Allegiant says it now offers 11 nonstop destinations from IND.

Southwest Airlines is also adding new nonstop flights out of central Indiana, with direct flights from Indy to San Diego and New York City set to begin June 4.

