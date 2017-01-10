Amber Alert issued for Florida teen taken by suspects in home invasion

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL (WFLA) — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued after a teen missing from Ponte Vedra Beach following a reported home invasion and robbery.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are currently looking for Marcus Hatch, age 16.

Deputies say they initially responded to a home in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way just before midnight, after being contacted by the victims, who stated they answered a knock on their door and were confronted by two black males armed with handguns. The suspects, described as wearing camouflage clothing, forcibly entered the residence and ordered the victims to stay in a particular area of the home, while the suspects gathered property.

Sometime later, a third black male suspect arrived holding Marcus Hatch at gunpoint.

Before the suspects left the home, they bound three of the victims and took possession of the couple’s car, a 2009 Grey Subaru Legacy bearing a Florida “Air Force” tag of AKN6Z.

Marcus, while still being held at gunpoint, was taken by the suspects.

FDLE says Marcus is 6’2″, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black Adidas shoes with red stripes. They say he was last seen at 176 Great Harbor Way, in Ponte Vedra Beach and is believed to be in danger.

Police say he may be in the company of three black males in their twenties.

They may be travelling in a 2009 gray Subaru Legacy, Florida tag number AKN6Z. All the hubcaps are silver except the front passenger wheel, there are scratches on the driver side rear door, and has a military air force tag. There is also a middle finger sticker and a sticker that says “thrasher” on the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcus Hatch should call 904-810-6630.

