Authorities nab robbery suspect on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after allegedly robbing a victim of her purse Monday evening.

It happened at around 7 p.m. when the suspect approached a woman leaving her workplace in the 3400 block of West 86th Street and grabbed her purse before taking off.

27-year-old Perry Ingram was apprehended when an off-duty law enforcement officer noticed him running with the victim’s purse and parked in front of Ingram’s vehicle to detain him until authorities arrived.

Ingram was soon arrested on charges of robbery.

