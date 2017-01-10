Authorities seeking gas station robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is on the hunt for a man wanted for robbery.

Authorities said the man robbed a Joe’s Junction in the 2300 block of Madison Avenue on May 28 of 2016.

The suspect is described as being a white male, 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black cap, a black shirt with pictures of different shoes on the front and dark jeans. He was also armed with a handgun that he had in his front waistband.

After taking merchandise from the store, the man left in a silver 2006 or older Saturn Vue that was driven by an accomplice.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

