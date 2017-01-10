Community invited to yearly event honoring life of MLK

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A yearly event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is coming up this weekend.

Tiffany Tibbott, director of operations for The Peace Learning Center, stopped by 24-News 8 at Noon to discuss the event and invite the public to join the festival.

The Peace Learning Center’s 19th Annual MLK Community Festival will take place this Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christian Evangelical Seminary on West 42nd Street. The family-friendly event, which boasts free lunch, dancing, family yoga and games and crafts for children, also features singing and drama performances.

“Bring your whole family, there’s something for everybody to do,” said Tibbott.

A duo from the Freetown Village Singers also visited the studio, providing a preview of the music that will feature at Saturday’s festival. Sandy Lomax, music director, and Tina Harris, secretary, performed an a cappella selection for 24-Hour News 8 in anticipation of Saturday’s performance from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

You can listen to the Freetown Village Singers in the clip below:

