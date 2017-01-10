Country mourns loss of former Lawrence North basketball star Jordan Hankins

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Condolences are pouring in from around the country over the death of former Lawrence North High School basketball star Jordan Hankins. Hankins was also a current player at Northwestern University.

After news of the student athlete standout’s death, Northwestern Athletics’ website immediately changed to be in memory of Hankins.

An action shot of her wearing her #5 jersey with the words “Northwestern Mourns Loss of Sophomore Jordan Hankins” fills the screen. Inside the page Northwestern Women’s Basketball Head Coach Joe McKeown left a statement saying, “Jordan was a remarkably dynamic young woman. This is a devastating loss for our basketball family. She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously.”

A statement released Monday night from Lawrence Township said, “The MSD of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School were shocked and saddened this evening to hear of the loss of graduate, Ms. Jordan Hankins. Jordan was a standout student in the Lawrence North High School Class of 2015 and a stellar member of the varsity girls basketball team.”

Hankins was recruited out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, where she received Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Underclass All-State Honorable Mention in both 2013 and 2014.

Hankins’ former Varsity Coach Chris Griffin described Hankins as “a multi-faceted, compassionate, and extremely talented young woman. She was a wonderful student athlete and leader. Jordan had a huge heart and will be missed.”

LNHS principal Brett Crousore said, “Jordan was kind, loving, competitive, and most importantly, well-respected by our entire school family.”

The Big Ten even released a statement late Monday night remembering Hankins.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Northwestern student Jordan Hankins,” Commissioner James Delany said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates and the entire Northwestern community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Northwestern University Officials confirmed that Hankins was found dead in her dorm room Monday afternoon. A university spokesperson said there was no indication of foul play or any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community.

Hankins sent out her final tweet Friday. It was a shout out to her little brother, Jared, who also plays basketball at Lawrence North. She said “Stay humbled and hungry bubby” ahead of his matchup against rival Warren Central.

Monday evening Jared tweeted in honor of his sister.

I know your in a better place now. I have to make it somewhere in basketball now no questions asked #ripjordan🌹 #riptwin pic.twitter.com/D7N9LghsQr — ripjordan🌹 (@Jtrill9) January 10, 2017

Northwestern has canceled its women’s basketball game at Minnesota that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

The nature and cause of Hankins’ death will be determined by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

