Dozens of vehicles reported vandalized in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Lafayette police received nearly two dozen reports of vandalism Monday morning. Investigators said several vehicle and building windows have been broken.

Since December, more than 60 cases of vandalism have been reported in Lafayette alone. Victims said they hope this comes to an end soon.

Brett Walstra woke up early Monday morning, got into his car and headed to work.

“Then I noticed that my back window had been shot out,” said Walstra.

The dad of six said he’s never seen something like this in his Lafayette neighborhood, Kensal Court.

“It’s just frustrating because it’s not like you don’t have enough to worry about these days,” said Walstra. “And then you have to spend some money on your car getting fixed,” Walstra continued.

Police said there have been 23 reports of vandalism since Sunday. Seventeen of those of were vandalized windows.

The incidents have been taking place in neighborhoods all over Lafayette.

Sarah Toebbe was on her way to the grocery store with her 3-month-old baby when she noticed her car was vandalized.

“I got inside and started driving away, when I looked in my rear view mirror and noticed that it was completely shattered,” said Toebbe.

Toebbe continued, “I was pretty scared. I mean, if somebody is driving around doing things like this, are they going to fire into your house?”

But Peggy Fortner didn’t know her husband’s car was part of the rash until police showed up to her home early Monday.

“They asked if that was a new break-in window or if it had been there?” Fortner said. “And we told him, it’s a new one.”

But it wasn’t just car windows being targeted. There was also a report of a door at Regency Springs apartment complex in downtown Lafayette being shot by a BB gun.

Police still have no leads on the person or persons responsible.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is encouraged to call Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

