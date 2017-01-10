Driver charged in ‘Facebook Live’ crash faces judge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man who police say was driving more than 100 mph on Route 6 before crashing into the back of a garbage truck several weeks ago was formally arraigned on charges Tuesday morning.

Onasi Olio-Rojas, 20, of Pawtucket was wearing a neck brace and a cast on his leg when he appeared in court to face charges of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license – both misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.

He’s accused of streaming on Facebook Live while driving at speeds reaching 115 mph and weaving in and out of traffic. Police said Olio-Roja’s joyride came to an end when he crashed into the back of a garbage truck.

He was seriously injured and had been in the hospital since the Nov. 30 crash. No one else was hurt.

Police say Olio-Rojas has a history or driving violations, which is why his license was suspended in the first place.

