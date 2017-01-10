Drivers bracing for headaches after Rockville Rd. is closed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – INDOT says it could be days before a section of I-465 north on the city’s west side is reopened after a semi truck hit a bridge.

That crash happened at the height of the Tuesday morning’s commute.

Rockville Road will remain closed indefinitely.

The closure cuts much of the west side off from the rest of the city.

“It’s going to be a lot of detours really so people better leave early for work. On time. Because its going to be a lot of detours,” said Crystal Hibbler.

Indiana State Police said a semi truck carrying a car crusher ran into the overpass.

“The arm on this piece of equipment extended we don’t know if it was mechanical failure if somebody actually hit a button that’s part of our investigation,” said Captain David Bursten of the ISP.

Only one person was injured. Debris flew into a car breaking a 28-year-old woman’s arm.

Four steel-reinforced concrete beams have to be replaced.

“When that (truck) struck with force at highway speeds it created the damage that you see behind me including damaging the upper deck of the eastbound lanes of Rockville Road as it comes over 465,” said Bursten.

The bridge was built just a few years ago as part of the Accelerate 465 Project. But the damage is so critical, INDOTsays its like having to rebuild an entirely new bridge.

“We don’t have a defined timeline on that we’ll work on keeping everybody updated as timing goes along,” said Will Wingfield of INDOT.

Highway and city drivers are urged to pack some patience.

“That’s all we can do is detour. That’s all they’re going to do with everybody right now,” said Hibbler.

To check on the impact on your commute INDOT says you can click here, or by calling 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...