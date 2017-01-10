Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Richardson, there is a hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union on Bryant Drive.

It started at 8:30 a.m.

It is reported that one suspect is inside. FBI are on the scene and they have a negotiator there assisting.

The University of Alabama just tweeted out that “Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area.”

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area. (2 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

Below you can watch a live stream of as the situation unfolds:

Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Tim Reid/CBS42 Courtesy of Tim Reid/CBS42 Photo Courtesy of WVUA 23 Photo Courtesy of WVUA 23

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...