Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Richardson, there is a hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union on Bryant Drive.
It started at 8:30 a.m.
It is reported that one suspect is inside. FBI are on the scene and they have a negotiator there assisting.
The University of Alabama just tweeted out that “Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area.”
Below you can watch a live stream of as the situation unfolds:
Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union
Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union x
Latest Galleries
-
Paul George shoe
-
Paul George shoe
-
Plainfield Tracking Arrests
-
Dylann Roof’s sentencing has the feel of memorial to victims
-
Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident
-
Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident
-
New Year’s Day Traffic Stop
-
Fishers man to compete in Discovery Channel reality show
-
Family Dollar robbery
-
‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher has died