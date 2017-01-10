Intoxication investigation leads to man’s arrest for gun, drugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after an investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department led to the seizure of multiple drugs and a handgun on Sunday.
Authorities were originally called to a Sam’s Club in the 3000 block of West 86th Street on reports of an intoxicated person. Upon arrival, they found heroin, cocaine and a loaded handgun on 30-year-old Marcus Burnett.
Detectives also seized $1,057 as proceeds from narcotics dealing.
1/8 Drugs and gun seizure
1/8 Drugs and gun seizure x
Burnett has been initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, dealing a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.
He is also facing pending charges of aggravated battery, Serious Violent Felon, and battery by means of a deadly weapon from a previous case.