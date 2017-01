INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Kroger is hosting a job fair to fill more than 300 positions.

The company says it will have fairs at all its north side locations.

Kroger says it is looking for online shopping clerks, bistro workers, meat cutters, cake decorators and more.

The fair will be at all Kroger stores in Fishers, Carmel, Westfield, Geist, and Noblesville Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...