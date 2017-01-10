Longtime Indiana Sen. Kenley goes to hospital after illness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of the most influential members of the Indiana Senate has gone to the hospital after becoming dizzy in his office.

The state Senate’s leader says Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Kenley was alert when he left the Statehouse on Tuesday.

Senate President Pro Tem David Long says Kenley went to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution.” He says Kenley was feeling better and walked on his own power into the hospital.

The 71-year-old Noblesville Republican has been in the Senate since 1992. As Appropriations Committee chairman, he has a hand in nearly all money-related matters before the Legislature.

