INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semi crashed into an interstate overpass on the west side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning, shutting down all northbound lanes of I-465 at Rockville Road.

It happened around 8:15 a.m.

Rockville Road was also closed in the area as emergency crews responded.

A photo from Indiana State Police showed significant damage to the overpass.

I-465 NB at Rockville Road & Rockville Road over I-465 expected to be closed for a significant amount of time. Seek alternate routes pic.twitter.com/EfY1WXCws3 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 10, 2017

