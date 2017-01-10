Wind & rain end tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds and steady rain have made for a miserable afternoon across central Indiana. Wind gusts have reached over 50 miles per hour in many areas today. A wind advisory remains in effect for all of central Indiana until late this evening.

Along with the winds, showers continue to move through central Indiana. Steady rain, with an isolated storm or two will be possible through mid-evening.

There is a marginal, or low-end risk that we could see a rogue severe storm. The main concern will be damaging straight line winds.

Rain should exit the area by mid-evening. Clouds and winds will both decrease as we head into the overnight hours.

