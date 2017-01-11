500 Festival looking for more than 100 volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – You can now register to be a volunteer for the 500 Festival events and programs. There are more than 100 volunteer positions available.

Those who volunteer before April 12 will be invited to the 500 Festival’s Volunteer Appreciation Day. The event includes lunch and tickets to Indianapolis 500 qualifying.

More than 7,000 people volunteer for the 500 Festival’s events and programs each year.

Volunteer opportunities for 2017 include:

Distribute snacks and beverages at Runners’ Services for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Staff the various games & activities at the Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day

Greet spectators and help them find their seats as an Usher for the IPL 500 Festival Parade

Help 500 Festival Education Program study trips at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

“May 2017 will signify a new level of reaching the community and positively impacting Hoosiers through our events,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO, 500 Festival. “That mission wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for our many dedicated volunteers. Serving as a volunteer for our programs and events, which impact more than 500,000 people every year, is a rewarding opportunity for members of our community to showcase our Hoosier hospitality and accelerate the month of May in Indianapolis!”

500 Festival volunteers will receive a volunteer t-shirt and collector’s pin.

Click here to register and learn more.

For additional questions regarding volunteer opportunities email volunteer@500festival.com.

