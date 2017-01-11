County in Connecticut ranks #1 in study of where unfaithful husbands live

Associated Press and WTNH Staff Reports Published:
In this June 10, 2015 photo, Ashley Madison's Korean web site is shown on a computer screen in Seoul, South Korea. Avid Life Media Inc., the parent company of Ashley Madison, a matchmaking website for cheating spouses, said it was hacked and that the personal information of some of its users was posted online. The breach was first reported late Sunday, July 19, 2015, by Brian Krebs of Krebs on Security, a website that focuses on cybersecurity. (Photo Provided: AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, File)
(AP/WTNH) — Welcome to Greenwich and Stamford, Connecticut, home of the cheating husbands.

That’s the conclusion of two University of Toledo graduate students. Michael Chohaney and Kimberly Panozzo analyzed data leaked by the hackers of the Ashley Madison hookup website.

The Toledo Blade reports the grad students found that tony Fairfield County, Connecticut, had the highest percent of married men looking for some side action. The rate was 6.23 per thousand.

The metro areas of Boulder, Colorado; Jacksonville, North Carolina; and Manchester, New Hampshire were next on the Ashley Madison list.

