County in Connecticut ranks #1 in study of where unfaithful husbands live

(AP/WTNH) — Welcome to Greenwich and Stamford, Connecticut, home of the cheating husbands.

That’s the conclusion of two University of Toledo graduate students. Michael Chohaney and Kimberly Panozzo analyzed data leaked by the hackers of the Ashley Madison hookup website.

The Toledo Blade reports the grad students found that tony Fairfield County, Connecticut, had the highest percent of married men looking for some side action. The rate was 6.23 per thousand.

The metro areas of Boulder, Colorado; Jacksonville, North Carolina; and Manchester, New Hampshire were next on the Ashley Madison list.

