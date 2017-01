FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A person has died after a crash on I-69 in Hamilton County Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police said a vehicle on I-69 hit the 116th Street bridge around 11 a.m.

The southbound I-69 ramp to 116th Street was closed as emergency crews responded.

Additional information has not been released.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

