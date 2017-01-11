Flames rip through northeast Indiana feed mill

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — Several fire departments battled a large fire at a northeast Indiana feed mill.

Fire crews were called to Sauder Feeds on Grabill Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said flames ripped through a truck shop at the property. Initially, flames were towering into the air as the building was fully engulfed. Winds did not help firefighters’ efforts. The National Weather Service reported winds in the Fort Wayne area at 25 mph with wind gusts near 40 mph.

No injuries were reported.

Jerry Sauder, owner of the feed mill, said the only item of sentimental value in the truck shop was a tractor that belonged to his father. Sauder said the fire started due to an electrical issue, but fire officials have not confirmed that.

Sauder said the business will rebuild the shop.

The feed mill is still fully operational, despite Tuesday’s fire.

Sauder Feeds is a family business that was established nearly 100 years ago in 1920. The company manufactures feed for several different types of animals. They employ roughly 30 people and serve customers in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

According to the company’s website, they can store 290,000 bushels of corn. The Grabill location also stores wood shavings, hay, straw, pigeon and bird feeds, feed additives, molasses products, salt, animal health products and some equipment.

The company’s website said the business has suffered three previous fires. A fire in 1965 destroyed the original feed mill and grain elevator. A fire in 1974 destroyed a barn containing feed mill supplies. A third fire in 1975 destroyed the hatchery building.

Sauder Feeds is currently owned by the fourth generation of the Sauder Family.

