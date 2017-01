INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis mayor Greg Ballard is heading to New York Wednesday for a meeting at Trump Tower.

Spokesman Robert Vane told 24-Hour News 8 the meeting was a “general discussion,” and he said it’s unclear if Ballard will meet President-elect Donald Trump.

Vane said the meeting is designed to see if the former mayor is a good fit to join Trump’s staff.

