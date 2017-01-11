Group forms over hotly controversial topic of abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new activist group addressing abortion issues in Indiana has formed to watch the 2017 legislative session.

Indiana Reproductive Justice Coalition (IRJC) will introduce its members and message during a press conference scheduled for Wednesday at the Indiana Statehouse.

Grassroots and not-for-profit organizations have formed the group including Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, Indiana ACLU, Periods for Politicians and several others.

The coalition’s formation came the same week Republican Representative Curt Nisly filed House Bill 1134 which he has called “Protection at Conception.”

A description of the bill posted on the Indiana General Assembly’s website reads:

“Protection of life. Repeals the statutes authorizing and regulating abortion. Finds that human physical life begins when a human ovum is fertilized by a human sperm. Asserts a compelling state interest in protecting human physical life from the moment that human physical life begins. Redefines “human being” for purposes of the criminal code to conform to the finding that human physical life begins when a human ovum is fertilized by a human sperm. Makes other conforming changes.”

IRJC stated in a news release that it intends to monitor activities within the statehouse “to ensure the proposed legislation reflects its values, and will be beneficial to all Hoosier families.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...