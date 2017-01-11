Holcomb to present 1st State of State address Jan. 17

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb will present his first State of the State address on Jan. 17.

Holcomb’s office announced the date of the speech Tuesday. It says the address will be broadcast live statewide at 7 p.m. from the chamber of the Indiana House of Representatives.

Each year, the governor presents the State of the State address to both houses of the Legislature, the state Supreme Court justices and other state leaders at the beginning of the legislative session. It provides an opportunity for the governor to report on the state’s affairs and outline key priorities for the year ahead.

Holcomb was inaugurated on Monday.

