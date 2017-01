INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer was hurt after spinning out on slick roads early Wednesday morning.

Police say an officer was responding to a disturbance call when he hit a slick spot on Township Line Road over I-465 around 2 a.m.

He lost control, hit a guardrail and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

