INDOT expects increase in traffic at I-465 interchanges following closure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Traffic at various interchanges on Interstate 465 on the west side was running smoothly Wednesday morning despite the closure of I-465 northbound from Interstate 70 to Rockville Road.

That section of the interstate closed shortly after 8:00 a.m. Tuesday when a semi truck carrying a car crusher ran into the overpass.

INDOT said they were expecting to see an increase in traffic at several west side I-465 interchanges and routes in and out of the city because of the closure including at I-74, Crawfordsville Road, West Washington Street, 10th Street and Sam Jones Expressway.

Access to I-465 northbound from I-70, West Washington and Sam Jones Parkway is also closed.

While there were no major backups where our crew was located on West Washington Street, one driver said his drive from the east side to the west side took twice as long as it usually does.

“Any other day it wouldn’t be that bad, but right now there’s a lot of congestion, traffic, people driving fast and wanting to get around you,” James Betker said.

INDOT said they will be providing information on message boards to provide drivers with information about the closure.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...