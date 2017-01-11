INDOT: Northbound I-465 may open by Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Northbound Interstate 465 may open by Thursday, according to INDOT.

The crashed happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say a car crusher on the semi trailer malfunctioned, causing it to become too tall and collide with the bridge.

Since the crash I-465 northbound has been closed from I-70 to 10th street. Lanes are also restricted east and westbound on Rockville Road, although traffic is allowed to pass.

During the overnight hours, clean up ended and demolition and repair work began on the overpass. Four of the bridge’s 14 steel reinforced concrete beams were destroyed in the crash. Also, a half dozen vehicles were damaged and just one person ended up with a broken arm, according to INDOT.

INDOT said it’s premature to say I-465 may be open for the Wednesday afternoon commute or even Thursday morning, but it is a possibility and a spokesperson said it will be the next announcement he makes.

