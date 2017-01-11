INDOT: Repairs to Rockville Rd. overpass could take a year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some good news for drivers on the city’s west side.

All lanes of I-465 North are reopened. Lanes had been closed after a semi truck struck the Rockville Road overpass Tuesday morning, severely damaging the roadway.

INDOT says the progress at this site so far is unprecedented.

At first they said it could be weeks before the highway was reopened, then days, but the highway was opened after just 29 hours

Crews worked through the night tearing down that existing bridge.

The truck that hit the bridge took out 4 of the 14 steel reinforced beams underneath.

INDOT said they had no choice but to demolish that section of the overpass.

They say they’ve never seen damage like this before.

“This ranks right at the top of the list within recent memory of instances with large trucks and bridges,” said Nathan Riggs, an INDOT spokesman. Certainly the damage was extensive. Four out of the 14 girders over the interstate were damaged beyond repair needing total replacement.

In order to repair the bridge new, custom beams will have to be designed and set into place.

Engineers are already working on that.

The good news is that the bridge was just rebuilt in the last couple years during the Accelerate 465 project.

INDOT estimates this project to be completed within the year.

