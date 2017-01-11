ISP: 4 drug arrests in 2 days after traffic stops in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Over a two-day period in Muncie, Indiana State Police arrested four suspects in connection with possession of drugs, all as a result of traffic stops.

Monday night around 6:20 troopers arrested James Rhodes, 33, who now faces misdemeanor charges including possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, as well as driving while suspended with a prior conviction. His passenger, a minor, was returned to parents.

Later that night, around 10 p.m., Daevon McGhee, 26, was pulled over at the intersection of 7th and Hackley streets for failing to dim his headlights, and troopers say there was marijuana both in the car on McGhee’s person. He was taken to the Delaware County Jail, where officers found more marijuana hidden on him. McGhee, who initially provided officers with an incorrect name, faces a preliminary felony charge of trafficking with an inmate, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and false informing.

Wyman Beaty, 29, who now faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, was stopped for an equipment violtation on Walnut Street near Memorial Drive, where officers say they noticed the odor of marijuana in the car, eventually finding marijuana in the vehicle.

Just before midnight Tuesday, an officer stopped an SUV driving into oncoming traffic. Troopers say one occupant of the car, Jasmine Wallace, 18, had marijuana as well as pills believed to be Xanax. Wallace was taken to the Delaware County Jail on preliminary misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity may call the Indiana State Police Drug Tip Line at 1-800-453-4756. Tips can be made and kept anonymous.

