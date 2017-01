INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a 45-year-old man crashed his vehicle through a home Wednesday.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Fredonia Road.

Authorities said the man narrowly missed a 65-year-old woman that was sitting in a recliner inside the home.

Early estimates has the damages at up to $25,000.

There were no injuries from the crash.

