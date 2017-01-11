Many Indiana school districts see state A-F ratings drop

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI/AP) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick has released the Indiana Department of Education’s final grades for school corporations across the state Wednesday morning.

About 8 percent of school districts received an A grade under ratings approved Wednesday by the State Board of Education. That’s down from the 46 percent of Indiana’s 289 districts receiving an A rating last year.

The biggest jump was in districts receiving B ratings. Nearly 61 percent got that grade, up from 32 percent last year.

Twenty-nine percent of districts received C grades. Five districts received D ratings, and the only F went to the Gary Community Schools.

News 18 took a look at how the corporations fared in Tippecanoe County for the 2015-2016 school year. The Lafayette School Corporation received a C, the Tippecanoe School Corporation got a B, and the West Lafayette Community School Corporation received an A.

The percentage of students passing the ISTEP’s language arts and math sections dropped by double digits under a revamp after Indiana withdrew from national Common Core standards in 2014.

To view the full list of school districts and its final letter grade assigned, click here.

