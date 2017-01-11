NASCAR driver Carl Edwards retires

(WISH)—Nascar fans won’t be watching Carl Edwards drive the No. 19 car around the racetrack any longer. Edwards announced his retirement from NASCAR Sprint Cup Racing following the 2016 season.

“Carl Edwards has been a fan favorite at the Speedway for more than a decade,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles in a release. “Everyone at the Racing Capital of the World has loved welcoming him to our track and has enjoyed celebrating some big moments with him, including earning the pole at the 2015 Brickyard 400.

The 37-year-old first ran the Brickyard 400 in 2005. Edward’s career has led him to 28 race victories, 22 poles and 124 top five finishes since he began racing in 2005.

“Carl has meant so much to the entire motorsports community and his status as a top-tier driver has never been in question. I join everyone in congratulating Carl on a fantastic career and wishing him and his family all the best moving forward,” said Boles.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...