One arrested after attempting to set mother’s house on fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after attempting to set his mother’s residence on fire in Plainfield.

Authorities said it happened in the 10000 block of Zimmerman Lane in December when they arrived to locate a driveway and entire front door and porch area damaged by fire.

Further investigation determined 25-year-old Caleb Cain set the fire to the residence before it was put out. He later admitted that he wanted his mother to die in the fire.

Cain has been initially charged with arson and attempted murder.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...