Police catch man trying to break into west side home with family inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a terrifying morning for a west side mom as two men tried breaking into her home with her children inside.

It happened early Tuesday morning on North Holmes Avenue near 12th Street.

Around 2 a.m. is when the woman’s dogs started barking. She looked out her backdoor and saw two men trying to get inside. She frantically called 911 and hid her two children in the front room.

The woman told police that the two had knocked on her front door about an hour earlier. She didn’t answer and they went away. But when they came back, they tried prying the door open with a crow bar, damaging the door, according to court documents. When police arrived, they say they found 42-year-old Shawn Warren at the back door, holding an object in his hand.

Warren took off running, according to police. Officers ended up catching him, however. When he resisted arrest, police say they sprayed him with pepper spray and eventually were able to put him in handcuffs. Authorities say they found a crow bar near him.

Prosecutors charged Warren with two counts of resisting law enforcement and one count of criminal mischief. As for the other suspect, he is still at large.

Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS with any information.

