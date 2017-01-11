Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating the disappearance of a man from Westfield.

73-year-old Phillip Gangwer is listed as being 5 foot 8 inches and weighing 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

He was last seen Wednesday morning at around 10:45 a.m and is believed to be in danger.

He is believed to be driving a red 2016 Jeep Compass with Indiana plates HN895.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300.

