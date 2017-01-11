Traders Point offers 12-day dinner event

Get comfy and get cozy! It’s time for dinner, and not just any dinner. Picture this: Eating your 3-course meal surrounded by a cozy winter-lodge-style feel. That’s what you’ll get this month as part of the “Winter in the Woods” 12-Day Dinner Event at Traders Point Creamery.
Chef Toby Moreno and Chef Josh Bowers
1. Winter in the Woods 12-Day Dinner Event
–In January, we create a cozy winter lodge-style experience on our farm!
-January 10-22
-prix fixe 3-course dinner menu offered in addition to our regular menu
-Chef’s Old-Fashioned cocktail and wine pairings offered to complement the menu
-Reservations: www.traderspointcreamery.com or 317-733-1700
Full menu:
COURSE ONE
Creamy Farm Chicken & Sorghum Soup
with mirepoix
Roasted Brussel Caesar
pumpernickel crouton, shaved Sheet’s Creek cheddar, pickled egg dressing
COURSE TWO
Bison Short Rib
mashed sun chokes with seeds, matignon, hibiscus jus
Wild Boar Chop
smoked chop, mushroom & belly dressing, grilled turnips, pine bud syrup
Great Lakes White Fish
crab cake, creamed swiss chard, preserved apple salsa verde
Pheasant
white bean cassoulet, confit leg & carrot, pistou
COURSE THREE
Wild Rice Pudding
sweet potato custard, cranberry, bay leaf caramel
Paw Paw & Chestnut Pound Cake
vanilla ice cream, strawberry-dandelion preserve
$38 per person
2. The Loft Restaurant
Farmstead AND farm-to-table. Feel free to ask our chefs about the difference 🙂
-Seasonal menus with a strong organic emphasis.
-Housed in a historic 1860s barn on our dairy farm.
-Menus include our own dairy products, cheeses, pork, chicken, eggs, and garden produce from our organic farm.
3. The Roost – private event room overlooking our farm
-Our chefs can create custom menus for corporate and private groups
Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery
Lunch: M-Sat, 11am-2:30pm
Dinner: Tues-Thurs & Sun, 5-9pm. Fri-Sat, 5-9:30pm
Brunch: Sunday, 9:30am-2:30pm
For reservations, visit www.traderspointcreamery.com or call 317-733-1700.