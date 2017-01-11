Traders Point offers 12-day dinner event

Get comfy and get cozy! It’s time for dinner, and not just any dinner. Picture this: Eating your 3-course meal surrounded by a cozy winter-lodge-style feel. That’s what you’ll get this month as part of the “Winter in the Woods” 12-Day Dinner Event at Traders Point Creamery.

Chef Toby Moreno and Chef Josh Bowers explain! (see below for full details)

1. Winter in the Woods 12-Day Dinner Event

–In January, we create a cozy winter lodge-style experience on our farm!

-January 10-22

-prix fixe 3-course dinner menu offered in addition to our regular menu

-Chef’s Old-Fashioned cocktail and wine pairings offered to complement the menu

-Reservations: www.traderspointcreamery.com or 317-733-1700

Full menu:

COURSE ONE

Creamy Farm Chicken & Sorghum Soup

with mirepoix

Roasted Brussel Caesar

pumpernickel crouton, shaved Sheet’s Creek cheddar, pickled egg dressing

COURSE TWO

Bison Short Rib

mashed sun chokes with seeds, matignon, hibiscus jus

Wild Boar Chop

smoked chop, mushroom & belly dressing, grilled turnips, pine bud syrup

Great Lakes White Fish

crab cake, creamed swiss chard, preserved apple salsa verde

Pheasant

white bean cassoulet, confit leg & carrot, pistou

COURSE THREE

Wild Rice Pudding

sweet potato custard, cranberry, bay leaf caramel

Paw Paw & Chestnut Pound Cake

vanilla ice cream, strawberry-dandelion preserve

$38 per person

2. The Loft Restaurant

Farmstead AND farm-to-table. Feel free to ask our chefs about the difference 🙂

-Seasonal menus with a strong organic emphasis.

-Housed in a historic 1860s barn on our dairy farm.

-Menus include our own dairy products, cheeses, pork, chicken, eggs, and garden produce from our organic farm.

3. The Roost – private event room overlooking our farm

-Our chefs can create custom menus for corporate and private groups

Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery

Lunch: M-Sat, 11am-2:30pm

Dinner: Tues-Thurs & Sun, 5-9pm. Fri-Sat, 5-9:30pm

Brunch: Sunday, 9:30am-2:30pm

To learn more, visit:

Website – www.traderspointcreamery.com

Facebook – /Traders-Point-Creamery

Twitter – @TPCreamery

Instagram – @traderspointcreamery

