Two drivers arrested for OWI after driving around closed area of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)—Two men are arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after driving around barricades and INDOT trucks used to close I-465 late Tuesday night.

INDOT set up a traffic pattern Tuesday closing the northbound lanes of I-465 and the I-70 interchange. Orange reflective construction barrels, large utility trucks, flashing lights, message boards and road signs were used to direct traffic to exit at I-70. The two men drove around those barrels and trucks in separate incidents.

According to police, 31-year-old Jeremiah Colby rear-ended an INDOT utility truck and 33-year-old Jason Cookerly drove around the barricades into the restricted area of northbound north of I-70.

Jeremiah Colby(Photo Provided/ISP) Jason Cookerly (Photo Provided/ISP)

Colby is facing charges on probable cause of two felony counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving in a construction zone. Cookerly’s arrest is based on the probable cause of operating while intoxicated, reckless driving in a construction zone, possession of Marijuana and disorderly conduct.

Charges are pending and will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

