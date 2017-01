Oh, Jolene! Check out this fun idea she came up with. If you follow her on social media, you know that Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger posed a challenge to Milktooth’s Jonathan Brooks– make that awful-sounding retro recipe Ham and Bananas Hollandaise that she posted about, but then…. wait!…. he’s also going to make his own “better version” — sounds fun!

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.

