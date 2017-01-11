Woman found guilty of murder for killing 1, injuring another

Related Coverage Family rallying around woman recovering from gunshot to face

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman was found guilt of murder after she was accused of killing one person and hurting another on the southwest side of Indianapolis last year.

Rebecca Lawson was arrested February 2016.

Police say Lawson is the one who called 911 after she shot two people at a home in the 3400 block of South Lynhurst Drive.

Authorities identified the person killed as Patrick Brown and Cecilia Land as the person hurt.

Land had a gunshot wound to the face. Doctors said she lost her right eye from the shooting.

Lawson was also found guilty of attempted murder attempted intentional killing of another.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on February 8.

