Cigna not covering EpiPen due to high cost

(WISH) – A large insurance provider says it will no longer cover the EpiPen.

Cigna said it will now only cover the generic version.

Drugmake Mylan Launched the generic version of its own EpiPen last month.

The drug is used to help someone suffering from a severe allergic reaction.

Mylan has been criticized recently for raising the price of EpiPens by more than 400 percent since 2009.

A two-pack currently costs more than $600.

The generic version costs half of that.

As we have reported previously, Cigna is currently going through a merger with the Indianapolis-based company Anthem.

CNN contributed to this report.

