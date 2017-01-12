ClusterTruck opening second location in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – The ClusterTruck, a delivery restaurant based in downtown Indianapolis, is expanding to Bloomington.

According to a release, ClusterTruck will open its second location early February near the Indiana University campus.

How does it work? Customers will order online from a menu, and then their food will be delivered to them for free.

“Having come from a deep technology background, we approached this problem from a software perspective,” said ClusterTruck CEO Chris Baggott, who previously co-founded the two Indy tech giants ExactTarget and Compendium Software. “We asked the question: How can we solve the time problem? Let’s deliver food that isn’t 30 minutes old before it even gets into the hands of the delivery person.”

Bloomington is the first of five locations that ClusterTruck plans to open this year.

