Columbus police rescues suspect in river after pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A man was arrested after he lead Columbus officers on a chase Wednesday evening.

According to the Columbus Police Department, at 11:53 p.m. on Wednesday, officers recognized a sport utility vehicle that matched the description of the same reported stolen vehicle earlier in the day.

When officers tried to stop the SUV, the suspect led police on a chase traveling west on Tellman Road. Police said the driver drove the vehicle off the road and into a field, eventually stopping in a wooded area. The suspect got out of the SUV and then ran on foot.

Police located Jerry Hounshell, 36 of Columbus, after they heard him yelling for help. A short time later they saw Hounshell holding on to a log in the middle of the river.

Officers requested the Bartholomew County Water Rescue Team to rescue Hounshell.

After rescued, he was taken into custody and transported to the Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

After Hounshell was released, he was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

He faces the following preliminary charges:

Resisting law enforcement in a vehicle

Resisting law enforcement on foot

Body attachment warrant (failure to comply with court order)

