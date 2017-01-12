Community Health Network hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new connector bridge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Community Health Network hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new $7.3 million connector bridge between Community North and Community Heart and Vascular.

The bridge will make it easier and more convenient to transport patients between facilities.

According to a release, in 2016 more than 280 patients were transported between the facilities. The number is expected to grow this year.

Some of the amenities that will provide connection care include:

Nine specialty phones with dedicated Wi-Fi for use in an emergency situation

Easy access to emergent pharmacy supplies and an AED

Fogged and mirrored glass to maintain patient privacy

Spacious walkway that allows two beds or chairs to pass each other during transport

The ribbon cutting ceremony was at 10:30 a.m.

