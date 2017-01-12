Community Health Network hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new connector bridge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Community Health Network hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new $7.3 million connector bridge between Community North and Community Heart and Vascular.
The bridge will make it easier and more convenient to transport patients between facilities.
According to a release, in 2016 more than 280 patients were transported between the facilities. The number is expected to grow this year.
Some of the amenities that will provide connection care include:
- Nine specialty phones with dedicated Wi-Fi for use in an emergency situation
- Easy access to emergent pharmacy supplies and an AED
- Fogged and mirrored glass to maintain patient privacy
- Spacious walkway that allows two beds or chairs to pass each other during transport
The ribbon cutting ceremony was at 10:30 a.m.