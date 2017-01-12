Docs: Teen whipped, tied to chair for using video game chat room

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Henry County teen told investigators that her mother and stepfather used a horse lead shank to tie her to a chair and whipped her with a leather strap.

Michelle Winter and Wayne Houston face charges of criminal confinement and domestic battery in the case.

According to investigators, the 15-year-old had left her home after the incident on Dec. 31, 2016 and was found after she told dispatchers where she was at. The girl told investigators that Winter and Houston punished her for using the computer to get on a video game chat room. She said Houston wrapped a horse lead shank around her neck then wrapped it around the base of a chair. She said Winter her several times with a leather strap, then told her to bend over a bench and whipped her with a leather strap that was used on horses.

A case manager with the Department of Child Services photographed red marks around the girl’s neck and legs.

Winter and Houston have an initial hearing on Jan. 20.

