Florida deputy suspended after leaking security footage of mass shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (WISH) – A Florida deputy is now suspended after he’s accused of leaking security footage of the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

The video shows the accused gunman, Esteban Santiago, firing at several people in the baggage claim area.

Investigators said the video appears to be recorded on a cellphone, filming a security monitor.

Investigators said you can see the deputy, Michael Dingman, in a reflection on the monitor’s screen, allowing officials to identify him.

“To know that somebody with that type of security clearance could think that it’s OK to leak evidence into a media organization really didn’t settle well with us, and it is a crime,” Barbara Sharief, Broward County Mayor said.

Investigators said the images are now in the hands of specialists with the FBI.

CNN contributed to this report.

