Health care tech firm to bring jobs to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A growing health care technology company has chosen to bring business and jobs to the city of Carmel.

Green Circle Health, which opened a 1,000-square-foot office on Commerce Drive Jan. 1, announced plans Thursday to continue its investment in Indiana over the next five years, creating as many as 125 new jobs by 2022.

“Our low taxes, great public schools and many amenities such as outstanding parks, trails and cultural districts have helped create an attractive city in which to expand a successful company,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said of the news.

Dinesh Sheth, CEO and founder of Green Circle Health, called the expansion into Indiana “a powerful step for us in increasing customer relations and bringing jobs to local communities,” commending the city and state as “a thriving ecosystem to support information and medical technology-driven companies like Green Circle Health.” While they currently have 25 full-time employees, the company has plans to hire specialized positions, including a chief medical officer, a data analytic consultant, a consulting physician, a nutritionist, wellness coaches, nurses and medical staff.

Gov. Holcomb welcomed the announcement, emphasizing the qualities Indiana offers to growing businesses. “Over the last decade, Indiana has built the most affordable, growth-oriented business climate in the country. As a result, tech-enabled health firms like Green Circle Health are thriving in Indiana, taking full advantage of Hoosiers’ education, skills and drive for innovation.”

The choice to bring their Client Services Center in Carmel represents the latest of several health care technology firms investing in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. The company’s job creation goals have prompted the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to offer them performance-based incentives of up to $1 million in conditional tax credits and up to more than $100,000 in training grants, but they won’t be able to claim those benefits until they make good on their promises to Hoosiers.

Based in Pensacola, Florida, the health care technology company aims to provide service to users on both sides of the industry, offering a digital patient platform with plan management, coaching and health and wellness challenge options, while analyzing user data, such as real-time health vitals and medical records to help employers, insurers, managed care organizations and health systems.

