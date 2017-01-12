IMPD arrests 1 in drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is behind bars following a drug bust Wednesday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 57-year-old David Minter was taken into custody just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said that after a lengthy investigation concerning suspected narcotics trafficking at a residence in the 3300 block of Congress Avenue, they made contact with the homeowner.

IMPD said they Minter gave both verbal and written consent for a search of his residence. During the search more than 230 suspected marijuana plants were seized throughout three rooms in the house. Also discovered were elaborate ventilation and lighting setups.

Minter has been preliminary charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Anyone with information about narcotics or any other illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

