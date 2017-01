GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – An IMPD officer was arrested in Greenwood for shoplifting and resisting law enforcement Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Police Department, the Greenwood Police Department made IMPD aware of Suzanne Binder’s arrest.

IMPD said Binder was not serving in any active duty capacity at the time of her arrest.

Binder, who has been with IMPD for 14 years, has been suspected without pay.

The situation is currently under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...