INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Board of Education is set to hold a public hearing about the future of John Marshall Community High School.

The board said the Indianapolis school has been placed on the lowest category of school improvement for the last five years.

No decisions will be made at the hearing.

The board will meet in the school’s auditorium Thursday at 6 p.m.

The school is located at 10101 East 38th Street.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...